Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

