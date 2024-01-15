Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TZA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 18,127,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

