Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,622. The stock has a market cap of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

