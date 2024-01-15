Private Management Group Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of United Natural Foods worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,311,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

