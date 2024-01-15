Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.26 Million Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,706 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 642,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 43,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.