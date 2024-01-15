Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

