Prom Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00015933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018602 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00293565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.26 or 0.99949556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011617 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.35500712 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,501,582.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

