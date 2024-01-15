PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,000. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

