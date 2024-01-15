PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,000. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
