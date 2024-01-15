QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

