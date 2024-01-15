Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Quantum Computing Price Performance
QUBT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.
