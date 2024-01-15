Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

QUBT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

