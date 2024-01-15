Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $27.84 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018467 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00294085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,179.02 or 0.99911007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011692 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

