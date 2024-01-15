Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.95

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.95 and last traded at C$36.01, with a volume of 1154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

