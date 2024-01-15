Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) was down 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 108,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 24,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 15.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

