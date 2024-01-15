QUINT Tops One Day Volume of $114,396.02 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. QUINT has a market cap of $62.65 million and approximately $114,396.02 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

