Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.67. 158,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.