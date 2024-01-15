Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
