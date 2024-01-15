Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.