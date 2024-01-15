Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. 120,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,944. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.96.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Radware will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
