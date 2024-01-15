Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Radware Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. 120,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,944. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Radware will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth $6,902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 324,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 293,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.