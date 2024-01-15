Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

RTOBF remained flat at $3.11 on Monday. Ratos AB has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

