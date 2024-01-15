Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance
RTOBF remained flat at $3.11 on Monday. Ratos AB has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile
