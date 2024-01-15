Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.11 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

