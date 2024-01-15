Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 242,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

