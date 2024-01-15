Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $917.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of REGN traded up $17.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $933.20. The stock had a trading volume of 560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $935.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $845.03 and its 200 day moving average is $810.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

