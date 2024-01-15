Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Relx comprises about 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 874,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

