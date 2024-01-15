Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 80,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.