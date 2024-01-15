Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. 113,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,878. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

