Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

