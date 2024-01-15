Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

