Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.24. 2,795,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

