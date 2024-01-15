Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.75. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $357.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

