Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,507 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $25.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

