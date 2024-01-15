Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.53 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. 390,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,133. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

