Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,308 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO remained flat at $20.93 during trading on Monday. 1,883,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,378. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

