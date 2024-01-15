Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $21.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

