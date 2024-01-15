Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. 162,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,789. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

