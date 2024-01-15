Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.27. 3,546,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

