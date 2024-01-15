Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 3,083,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,589. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.