Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

