Reviewing Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 16.02 $700.60 million $3.54 30.98 Hycroft Mining $11.47 million 4.21 -$60.83 million ($2.90) -0.82

Analyst Ratings

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 4 4 0 2.33 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $161.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 55.10% 10.23% 9.91% Hycroft Mining N/A -132.04% -25.01%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Hycroft Mining on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.