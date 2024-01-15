Reviewing Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY)

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) and Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum and Acer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 407.02%. Given Quantum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Acer.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $412.75 million 0.07 -$37.94 million ($0.41) -0.69 Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44

This table compares Quantum and Acer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and Acer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -9.40% N/A -7.83% Acer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantum beats Acer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration. It also provides ActiveScale Object Storage Software that scalable and durable storage for long term data preservation and protection; DXi Backup Appliances to build backup appliances for high-speed backup and recovery and multisite data protection; and Scalar Tape Storage that secure storage for long term data archiving and offline data protection which are used by hyperscalers and enterprises. In addition, the company sells linear tape-open (LTO) a tape drives for small business data protection and archiving; and LTO media for use in tape storage systems. Further, it offers global support, managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, education, and consulting and training services, as well as Quantum-as-a-Service. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It has a partnership with Tiger Surveillance to deliver end-to-end solutions for long-term retention and archiving of video surveillance data. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also sells health supplements and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

