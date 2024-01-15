Reviewing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $8.04 billion 2.63 $2.13 billion $0.66 8.09 Amerant Bancorp $406.05 million 1.92 $63.31 million $2.03 11.43

Volatility & Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 17.87% 13.69% 0.74% Amerant Bancorp 11.23% 8.74% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas; and loan production office in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NasdaqGS:AMTB) was formerly a subsidiary of Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A.

