Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

