Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $138.46 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and $4.89 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

