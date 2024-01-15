Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

