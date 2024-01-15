Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 797,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

