Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,668,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,297,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.2 days.

Roche Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RHHVF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Roche has a 12 month low of $252.87 and a 12 month high of $325.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.80.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

