Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $166,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $195.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.