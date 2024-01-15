Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

