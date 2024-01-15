Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

