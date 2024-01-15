Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

