Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

