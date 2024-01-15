Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $126.96 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

